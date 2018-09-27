Girls Volleyball dominates in 3–1 win

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The girls volleyball team (3–2) took down the Richard Montgomery Rockets (4–2) Tuesday in a defensive showcase.

The Vikes grabbed the first set in close fashion, winning 25–20. The team struggled with their serves throughout the game, which caused them trouble scoring points early on. After Churchill was able to gain a set back, the Vikes won the last two sets and closed out the game. The squad excelled in defense throughout the match, blocking many of the Rockets’ hits. This is the Vikes’ second straight win against a school they’ve had struggles beating in the past.

The team’s next game is at home against the Kennedy Cavaliers Thursday at 4:45pm.