Girls Volleyball dominates in 3–1 win
The girls volleyball team (3–2) took down the Richard Montgomery Rockets (4–2) Tuesday in a defensive showcase.
The Vikes grabbed the first set in close fashion, winning 25–20. The team struggled with their serves throughout the game, which caused them trouble scoring points early on. After Churchill was able to gain a set back, the Vikes won the last two sets and closed out the game. The squad excelled in defense throughout the match, blocking many of the Rockets’ hits. This is the Vikes’ second straight win against a school they’ve had struggles beating in the past.
The team’s next game is at home against the Kennedy Cavaliers Thursday at 4:45pm.
What are some of your interests?
Playing basketball and tennis, hanging out with friends, and chowing down on Chicken Wings.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined the B&W to become a better writer and learn more of the process that goes into putting out a newspaper.
What's your favorite vegetable?
Bell Peppers
