Girls Volleyball takes down RM in 3–1 victory
The girls volleyball team (2–2) knocked down the Richard Montgomery Rockets (2–3) Thursday for the first time in four years.
The Vikes took the first two sets against the Rockets including a close 25–23 first set win. The squad had strong chemistry as they maintained consistent passing and were able to block many hits throughout the game. Although the Rockets were able to grab the third set, the Vikes closed out the game with a dominating 25–16 set win.
The team’s next game is at home against the Churchill Bulldogs Tuesday at 6:30pm.
