Girls Volleyball suffers tough 3–1 loss against B–CC

The girls volleyball team (0–2) fell 3–1 to rival B–CC Barons (4–0) in a back and forth contest Friday.

The Barons jumped out to a quick 10–3 lead in the first set due to their dominant defense at the net. The Vikes put up a good fight to close the early deficit, but they couldn’t catch up to the Barons, losing the first set 25–20. It was the same story in the second set as they went down early and weren’t quite able to stage a comeback, dropping the set 25–20.

The squad has battled many injuries so far this season, and among the injured players is outside hitter Olivia Personeni who’s playing with a hurt shoulder and ankle. Olivia’s younger sister, Ottavia Personeni, also had to adjust to playing with an injury.

“I hurt my wrist so I was playing with my wrist wrapped and I couldn’t really serve or set,” Ottavia said. “It made it harder for us to play as well and to have all the right positions.”

The bench unit was a key factor in this game as they helped lead the Vikes to a 25–16 win in the third set. The Vikes were able to adjust to the Baron’s strengths and weaknesses as they became more consistent and improved their serves. The Barons however, locked in for the fourth set and were able to close the game in a 25–20 set win. The team was able to make the game exciting throughout as they showed flashes of a comeback.

“They had a strong start in most of the sets where we dug ourselves a hole and made it harder for us to catch up,” Ottavia said. “But we worked hard to come back.”

The squad’s next game is away against the Albert Einstein Titans at 6:30pm.