Boys soccer takes down DeMatha 4–2
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The boys soccer team (1–0) defeated the DeMatha Stags (0–1) 4–2 in the season opener Friday.
The Vikes’ composure with the ball and strong offensive pressure allowed them to dominate the first half, taking a 2–0 lead with goals coming from forwards Andrew Goldsholle and Eduardo Blatt Caruso.
Midfielder Ian Poe scored the first goal in the second half for the Vikes, but costly errors allowed the Stags to come back and cut the lead to one. The squad then regained their composure, and sealed their victory with another goal by Goldsholle.
The team next faces R.J. Reynolds Demons (3–3) at Churchill at 7:45pm.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.