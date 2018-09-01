Boys soccer takes down DeMatha 4–2

The boys soccer team (1–0) defeated the DeMatha Stags (0–1) 4–2 in the season opener Friday.

The Vikes’ composure with the ball and strong offensive pressure allowed them to dominate the first half, taking a 2–0 lead with goals coming from forwards Andrew Goldsholle and Eduardo Blatt Caruso.

Midfielder Ian Poe scored the first goal in the second half for the Vikes, but costly errors allowed the Stags to come back and cut the lead to one. The squad then regained their composure, and sealed their victory with another goal by Goldsholle.

The team next faces R.J. Reynolds Demons (3–3) at Churchill at 7:45pm.