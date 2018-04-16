Gymnastics places second against two county opponents

156 total views, 78 views today

The Viking gymnastics team placed second out of three teams in the second meet of their season on Apr. 11. The team competed at Sherwood High School against Sherwood and Gaithersburg.

Sherwood won with 165.2 points, Whitman finished with 155.85 points, and Gaithersburg trailed with 128.5. Junior Kristy Rossi finished second in the vault, while freshman Holly Adams finished third in the bars.

The teams next meet is at home against Sherwood and Gaithersburg on Apr. 17, starting at 6pm.