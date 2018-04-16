Gymnastics places second against two county opponents
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
156 total views, 78 views today
The Viking gymnastics team placed second out of three teams in the second meet of their season on Apr. 11. The team competed at Sherwood High School against Sherwood and Gaithersburg.
Sherwood won with 165.2 points, Whitman finished with 155.85 points, and Gaithersburg trailed with 128.5. Junior Kristy Rossi finished second in the vault, while freshman Holly Adams finished third in the bars.
The teams next meet is at home against Sherwood and Gaithersburg on Apr. 17, starting at 6pm.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.