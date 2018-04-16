Baseball sails by WJ 10–7

5 total views, 5 views today

Bringing their win streak to four games, the Vikes (6–3) skated by the WJ Wildcats (6–3) in a 10–7 victory on Saturday.

The squad secured the lead early on through scoring four runs in the bottoms of the first and the Wildcats frequent errors. By the end of the first, the Vikes were up 4–2.

From there, the team continued to play vigilantly and maninted the lead for the rest of the game. While the Vikes were able to score runs off the Wildcats, the defense also came in clutch to help keep the lead. Pitcher Tyler Demartino threw five powerful innings on the mound and right fielder Zach Werkman hustled tremendously to catch numerous pop-ups and fly balls.

“We competed hard throughout the whole game and really played as a team,” catcher Jereme Corbin said. “When someone would mess up, teammates would pick each other by making big plays that kept the game in our favor.”

This was a redemption game for the Vikes, as the Wildcats had beat them earlier in the season 3–2.

“The rivalry really raised the level of competition,” Corbin said.

The Vikes look to continue this momentum at home on Wednesday against the Wheaton Knights at 7:00 p.m.