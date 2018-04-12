Baseball pulls through against Rockville 7–4
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
140 total views, 10 views today
In their game on Wednesday, the baseball team (5–2) defeated the Rockville Rams (3–1), winning 7–4.
The game was back and forth towards the beginning of the game, but the Vikes dominated the sixth inning, securing the win. The squad scored five runs in the sixth inning, fueled by center fielder Justin Carboni’s 3-run triple.
Pitchers Matthew Rones and Peter Montgomery helped on the defensive side, with Montgomery closing out the Vikes in the last two innings.
The Vikes hope to continue this two-game win streak in their next game at Kennedy on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.