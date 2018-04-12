Baseball pulls through against Rockville 7–4

140 total views, 10 views today

In their game on Wednesday, the baseball team (5–2) defeated the Rockville Rams (3–1), winning 7–4.

The game was back and forth towards the beginning of the game, but the Vikes dominated the sixth inning, securing the win. The squad scored five runs in the sixth inning, fueled by center fielder Justin Carboni’s 3-run triple.

Pitchers Matthew Rones and Peter Montgomery helped on the defensive side, with Montgomery closing out the Vikes in the last two innings.

The Vikes hope to continue this two-game win streak in their next game at Kennedy on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.