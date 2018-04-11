Coed continue hot streak with win over Wootton

162 total views, 42 views today

The coed volleyball team (3–1) captured their third win of the season against the Wootton Patriots in three sets, 3–0.

The Vikings looked dominant behind the serving of Joey Squeri who won seven straight points on serves. The win was a relatively simple one for the Vikes, who dominate the Patriots. Despite their best efforts, the Patriots were no match for the Vikes.

The team’s next game is today at home against the Churchill Bulldogs at 7:15 p.m.