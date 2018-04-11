Coed continue hot streak with win over Wootton
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
162 total views, 42 views today
The coed volleyball team (3–1) captured their third win of the season against the Wootton Patriots in three sets, 3–0.
The Vikings looked dominant behind the serving of Joey Squeri who won seven straight points on serves. The win was a relatively simple one for the Vikes, who dominate the Patriots. Despite their best efforts, the Patriots were no match for the Vikes.
The team’s next game is today at home against the Churchill Bulldogs at 7:15 p.m.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.