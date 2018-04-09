Girls lacrosse takes out Walter Johnson; wins 12–7
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
102 total views, 102 views today
The girls lacrosse team (2–0) cruised by the Walter Johnson Wildcats (2–1) Friday with a final score of 12–7.
The game was very physical, with both teams finishing the game with three yellow cards each. The Vikes were able to take advantage of the Wildcats’ aggressive defense and find open cuts through the eight meter to result in easy points.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.