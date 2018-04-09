Boys Lacrosse Recap–April 1st to April 7th

138 total views, 138 views today

Boys lacrosse comes out strong with a 11–5 win against Northwest

The Boys lacrosse team (1–0) beat Northwest (0–1) on Wednesday by an overwhelming 11–5 victory in their season opener. The boy’s had a successful first half scoring the majority of the goals in the game. Goalie Bready Johnston had crucial saves and attack Lucas Hilsenrath secured several goals for the Vikes.

Boys lacrosse team defeats Walter Johnson 8–5

The boys lacrosse team (2–0) beat Walter Johnson (0–2) on Friday by an 8–5 score. The Vikes put up a strong defense, with key players Peter Roegge and Christian Beske challenging the Wildcats. The second half was slower but the Vikings were able to maintain their lead throughout the game.

Boys lacrosse falls to Urbana High School 12–5

The boys lacrosse team fell to Urbana high school (2–4) on Saturday by a tough 12–5 loss. The game consisted of a lot of offensive turnovers that put the vikes at a major disadvantage. Fogo-midfielder Bram Wallach and Hunter wills aided in the vikes possession of the ball.

The Vikes next play Churchill on Tuesday at home at 7:15 p.m.