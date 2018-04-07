Baseball skates by in victory over RM; wins 4–3

102 total views, 24 views today

In their game on Friday against the Richard Montgomery Rockets (1–3), the baseball team (2–2) won 4–3 in seven innings.

The squad remained consistent both on the offensive and defensive end. Left fielder Sam Mermelstein led the team with two runs, and pitcher Matt Rones threw four strikeouts. Right fielder Zach Werkman also played exceptional, hitting a double and scoring a run.

After an unfortunate loss in their previous game against the Sherwood Warriors, the Vikes were ready to bounce back and earn the win.

In their next game on Saturday away at 1:00 p.m. against the Poolesville Falcons, the Vikes hope to start up a winning streak.