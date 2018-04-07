Baseball skates by in victory over RM; wins 4–3
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
102 total views, 24 views today
In their game on Friday against the Richard Montgomery Rockets (1–3), the baseball team (2–2) won 4–3 in seven innings.
The squad remained consistent both on the offensive and defensive end. Left fielder Sam Mermelstein led the team with two runs, and pitcher Matt Rones threw four strikeouts. Right fielder Zach Werkman also played exceptional, hitting a double and scoring a run.
After an unfortunate loss in their previous game against the Sherwood Warriors, the Vikes were ready to bounce back and earn the win.
In their next game on Saturday away at 1:00 p.m. against the Poolesville Falcons, the Vikes hope to start up a winning streak.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.