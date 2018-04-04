Boys Volleyball trounces Poolesville in straight sets
The boys volleyball team (1–0) defeated the Poolesville Falcons Tuesday in three sets, beginning their season on a strong note.
In their first game of the season, the boys looked dominant and in control. Brothers Colby and Cameron Fong helped the boys reach an easy win in three sets over the Falcons. The brothers are both standouts on the team, Colby being a junior, and Cameron being a freshman.
The team’s next game is today at home against the Wheaton Knights at 3:30 p.m.
