Girls basketball dominates Wheaton 60–17
In the first round of the playoffs, the girls basketball team (13–10) swept past the Wheaton Knights 60–17.
The last time the two teams met, the Knights held the Vikes to just 43 points, and were only 13 points away from the win.
This time, however, the Vikes’ offense was firing on all cylinders, and the defense was superlative, giving up just seven points in the second half.
The difference between the regular season game and this one was the team’s defense according to center Leia Till. Till herself stayed dominant the paint and led the team with 21 points.
The Vikes are 1–1 against the Barons this season, and Till said that the key to coming out on top again was to stay stay calm and have faith.
“We wanted it more and so we got more steals and more stops,” Till said.
The Vikes will go on the road to take on BCC in the second round of the playoffs Feb. 27.
