Swim competes at regionals; sends 18 to states

The Swim team placed fourth at regionals for both boys and girls Saturday, totalling 221 points for the men’s team and 241 points for the women’s. The Dive team competed Thursday and was also very successful, earning fifth and seventh place in both boys and girls.

Swimming

Junior Danny Calder took second in the 100 Yard Butterfly, with a final time of 51.89 seconds. Freshman Kyle Lawson got fourth place in the 200 Yard IM and finished in 1:58.23. The boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay placed third in 1:29.35, just .01 seconds behind the second place team.

Junior Sophie Reilly was crucial for the women’s side, taking first place in the 100 Yard Butterfly with a final time of 57.52 seconds and placing second in the 200 Yard IM, finishing in 2:09.15. Senior Lena Redisch also put in beneficial heats for the team, earning first place in the 500 Yard Freestyle, finishing with a final time of 5:01.54.

“I was very focused on my technique, especially having good turns,” Reilly said. “I also wanted to set myself up the best way possible for States next week.”

Diving

Junior Naomi Douek took fifth place for the girls 1 Meter with 349.85 points, beating out the sixth place finisher by 71.4 points. Sophomore Hannah Donner placed seventh, earning 257.05 points. For the boys, senior Jared Lesley got fifth place with a score of 290.95 and sophomore Liam Gilbert-Lawrence got seventh with 246.2 points.

A total of 18 swimmers will travel to the University of Maryland at College Park on Saturday to represent Whitman at the State championship.