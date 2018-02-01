Viking’s hockey tie BCC 4-4

156 total views, 0 views today

The Viking’s ice hockey team (3-7-2) tied to the BCC Barons 4-4 on Saturday Night. The Vikes jumped out to a 3-0 lead within the first two periods. During the start of the third period the Barons began to turn up their offense, securing 4 goals within one period. As the game came to a close the Vikes, in attempt to regain the lead, scored one more goal, but couldn’t obtain the needed point to win the game.

The Vikes play Blair this friday at 9:40 at Cabin John Ice rink for their senior night.