Artist Spotlight: Grant Glazier

HQ trivia app engages students, offers prize money By Rebecca Hirsh Created by the founders of Vine last October, the HQ trivia app has recently become popular among students, who compete in trivia games for the chance to win cash prizes.

Artists don’t owe you their political opinions By Ivy Xun Entertainers deserve the same amount of privacy regarding their political beliefs that any private citizen has. Asking Swift, or any other entertainer, to tell their fans who they voted for is like asking someone to update their Facebook status for million of people they don’t know. All citizens have a right to privacy at the ballot box, and entertainers are entitled to privacy on this matter despite their fame.

Q&A with reporter Stacey Cohan By Brooke McLeod Stacey Cohan is a freelance correspondent for CNN, though she has previously worked for networks around the world including CBS, Fox and NBC. She is known for her reporting of catastrophic events such as the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the DC sniper case and the arrest of the Boston Marathon bomber. Questions and responses have been edited for length and clarity.

“Petesmeats” creator Peter Montgomery shares passion for cooking By Yiyang Zhang To share his food and passion for cooking, Montgomery created the Applications to Chemistry club, known as Petesmeats, as well as an Instagram account, @petesmeats20, for people who are interested in learning more about cooking and grilling. Inspired by his older brother William (‘13), Montgomery started cooking in elementary school, and grilling is now one of his favorite pastimes.

Pro-Con: Continue mandatory student community service policy By Jenny Lu and Ella Atsavapranee Currently, Montgomery County Public Schools requires 75 SSL hours as a graduation requirement for all students. The Black & White looked at the benefits and harms of the mandatory hours.

County proposes $25 million cut to MCPS budget By Camerynn Hawke Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett proposed a $25 million cut to the MCPS budget as part of a $60 million cut to the overall county budget Jan. 2. Leggett also plans to make large cuts to Montgomery College, the Department of Health and Human Services and the police and fire departments, along with a smaller cut of two percent to every additional department’s budget.

I’m liberal, and I watched Fox News for a week By Hannah Feuer For one week, I held off on my trusted news sources in favor of watching Fox News, including Hannity, The Five, Fox & Friends and Special Report. I tried my best to go in with an open mind.

MD Education Department: grant schedule waiver, reinstate teacher professional days By Zoe Kaufmann Professional days, which students have off and teachers use to plan classes and grade assignments, are vital to the quality of teaching and students’ education. The Maryland Department of Education should grant MCPS a waiver to begin the school year before Labor Day, which would allow MCPS to reinstate a number of crucial professional days.

County upgrades Bethesda intersections, adapts to traffic By Naren Roy The Montgomery County Department of Transportation announced plans to move forward with the modification of traffic lights and signage at multiple intersections along Arlington Rd. in downtown Bethesda in a December 20 press release. This action follows a multiple-month study of the Arlington corridor in response to requests from area residents to increase traffic safety measures.

Happy Days? For some, I suppose. By Eva Herscowitz For many, the 1950s have an idyllic luster. A Google search of the decade produces images of milkshakes, drive-in movie theaters and Elvis Presley. From those images alone, it’s difficult to perceive that beneath its gilded sheen, the 1950s produced the beginnings of the Cold War, mounting racial tensions and post-war gender roles.