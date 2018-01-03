Girls basketball comes down to the 4th in victory over BCC
The girls basketball team (4–4) defeated crosstown rivals BCC (4–3) in a thrilling 56–51 game.
The Barons jumped out to a quick six point lead in the first quarter, but the Vikes’ strong three point shooting brought them back into the game. Both teams got into a rhythm offensively, and the quarter finished with the Vikes holding onto a slim 16–15 lead.
In the second quarter, the Vikes kept the pressure on and extended their lead to eight points. The Barons came out strong in the second half and had the momentum heading into the fourth quarter after closing the lead to 4, but guard Elyse Lowet hit a clutch three with two seconds left to stop the Barons’ charge. Lowet led the team with 18 points.
In the fourth quarter the Barons fouled frequently in an effort to stop the Vikes’ offense, but the Vikes capitalized, going 19–25 during the game from the free throw line. Center Leia Till led the way, making eight of her nine free throws.
The Vikes play again away at Walter Johnson on Jan 5 at 7:15.
