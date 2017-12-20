Swim and Dive defeats Richard Montgomery

By Jessica Buxbaum

The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously to raise the countywide minimum wage to $15 per hour Nov. 7. The law will be implemented incrementally between 2021 and 2024 based on each individual business’ number of employees and will continue to increase beyond $15 to account for inflation.

By Cam Jones

The Vikings (1–1) triumphed over the Rockville Rams (0–3) by a score of 54–22 in the...

By Elyse Lowet

The swim and dive team (1–1) defeated the defending state champion Richard Montgome...

By Eva Herscowitz

Many have also said that the presidential election was rife with media bias: voters blamed the media for shaping the outcome, and politicians, including President Trump, labeled many publications and news organizations biased. Now, hyper-partisan media and fake news may influence not just political outcomes, but citizen viewpoints as well.

By Thomas Mande

Yamiche Alcindor, a New York Times reporter, has covered Congress, race relations and, most recently, sexual harassment, including the allegations involving John Conyers and Al Franken. Alcindor also covered the presidential campaigns of President Donald Trump and Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.). She will be leaving the Times in January to become PBS Newshour’s White House correspondent.

By Katherine Sylvester

But the more people I talk to and the more research I do, the more I feel that regular jobs—like working at a grocery store or restaurant or even babysitting—deserve a lot more respect than they’re getting. While activities like internships have particular benefits or attractions, we shouldn’t discount summer jobs as an eminently worthwhile way to spend a summer.

By Jessie Solomon

In one of their closest games yet, the boys basketball team (2‒2) defeated the Kennedy Cavaliers (1‒4), winning 48‒46.

By Julie Rosenstein

With Christmas around the corner, the classic song Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer is not uncommon to here. Ever wonder where the red nose came from? Check out the link if you are interested:

By Max Gersch

The girls basketball team (1–2) won its first game of the season 64–33 against the Springbrook Blue Devils (1–3).

By Jessie Solomon

In a hard fought game, the boys basketball team (1‒2) fell to the Springbrook Blue Devils (4‒0) 59‒67.

By Eric Neugeboren

The Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association should seed all playoff teams based on overall record, eliminating sections and regions, to ensure that teams with the best winning percentages can have a fair opportunity to advance in the playoffs.

By Arthur Varner