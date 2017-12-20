Swim and Dive defeats Richard Montgomery
The swim and dive team (1–1) defeated the defending state champion Richard Montgomery Rockets 206–160 Saturday behind an overwhelming women’s performance.
Swimming
The Vikes were led by a dominating performance by the girls team, including taking both first and second place in five events, including wins by senior Lena Redisch in the 200 and 500 Freestyle by margins of ten and twenty-six seconds, respectively. Junior Danny Calder and freshman Kyle Lawson each put in beneficial heats for the boys, keeping the boys section of the meet closer to put the Vikes over the top in the overall.
Diving
The divers for the Vikes beat the Rockets in the overall 19–7 behind junior Jonathan Lindstrom, who finished first in the boys competition with 155.75 points, and a 1-2 sweep of the girls by sophomore Hannah Donner and Junior Naomi Douek.
The team takes on the Churchill Bulldogs in their next meet on Jan. 6 at 11:30.
