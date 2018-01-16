Congressman visits Whitman, answers questions from students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

130 total views, 0 views today

Congressman Jim McGovern (D-MA) visited Whitman to discuss political issues and answer student questions Dec. 12 in the auditorium. Young Professionals Club presidents Jordan Shaibani and Max London co-moderated the event.

The Young Professionals Club is a school organization that hosts speakers from various career paths that pique student interest. Club leaders emailed with McGovern’s scheduler for approximately five months before securing his visit, Shaibani said.

“It took a really long time and was a super long process,” Shaibani said. “I was extremely excited to see that so many people showed up.”

McGovern opened his presentation by talking about his life prior to entering the House of Representatives and how he was inspired by former presidential candidate George McGovern, although there’s no family relationship.

“I was very attracted to his campaign,” McGovern said. “That was my very first political experience and it meant something to me.”

After the introduction, McGovern discussed his stances on improving education, fighting hunger and addressing mental health, as well as how much he’s learned from his days in Congress.

“It’s a constant learning experience every day,” McGovern said. “No two days are alike.”

The talk was initially supposed to occur during fourth period, but it extended through fifth period to give students more opportunities to ask questions and have one-on-one conversations with McGovern.

“A lot of people were interested in what he had to say,” Shaibani said. “It also helps to broaden the horizons for people who were just there and didn’t even stay afterwards.”

Many students enjoyed the opportunity to hear from a member of Congress.

“It’s important that he opened the line of communication,” senior Zoe Tompkins said. “That communication is very important.”

McGovern concluded by encouraging audience members to actively participate in the political process.

“Voices of dissent are really important,” McGovern said. “You gotta show up.”