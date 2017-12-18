Basketball falls short against Springbrook Blue Devils
In a hard fought game, the boys basketball team (1‒2) fell to the Springbrook Blue Devils (4‒0) 59‒67.
The Vikes began the game with a hot start, going up by 10 points early in the first quarter. However, the squad couldn’t maintain this lead against the Blue Devils’ shooting, dropping 15 threes against the Vikes.
The team suffered from a lack of scoring depth, with only four players putting points on the board. Center Rodrigo Ruiz picked up 14 points and was two rebounds short of a double-double, while guards Alex Sanson and Brendan Shaver each had 16 points.
The Vikes hope to start up a win streak in their next game against the Kennedy Cavaliers on Monday at home at 7:15 p.m.
