Wrestling falls to Northwest in first meet
The Vikings (0–1) fell to the Northwest Jaguars (2–0) by a score of 42–25 in their first dual meet of the season.
Wrestlers John-Luke Iglesias, Yussef Zaki, John Mackall, Clark Boinis and Peyton Casamento all won their match-ups to earn points for the Vikings. Unfortunately, junior Max Gersch had to forfeit for medical reasons, after dislocating his elbow. He may miss the remainder of the season.
The Vikings next meet is at home vs Rockville on Friday at 6:15.
Max Gersch is a sports writer for the Black and White.
