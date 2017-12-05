Fall magazine inside look
By Ava Chenok
December 5, 2017
Pick up your fall magazine Nov. 6!
December 3, 2017
Monday, Nov 27, Whitman sophomore Jojo Greenberg passed away. A vigil was held in her memory Thursday Nov. 30.
December 3, 2017
Currently one of D.C.’s most popular museums, ARTECHOUSE is one of the few museums in the country that showcases exclusively digital-based art. The museum opened in June and displays interactive pieces by contemporary artists that change regularly according to the seasons.
By Naren Roy
December 3, 2017
Neighbors United hosted a panel of three professional journalists to present tools for identifying fake news at River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation Nov. 6.
By Tiger Bjӧrnlund and Amy Nankin
December 1, 2017
Last year, we wrote an article about student mental health. We filled two pages with statistics about teen depression, anxiety and other disorders. We conducted interviews with NIH specialists and students who had grappled with mental illness. Through research and interviews, we learned a lot.
November 30, 2017
Hundreds of community members gathered in front of the school for a vigil Nov. 30 to remember sophomore Jojo Greenberg, who passed away three days earlier.
By Jessie Solomon and Arthur Varner
November 29, 2017
This past Thanksgiving morning, 24 students met up at the River Falls Community Club to play football in senior Mitch Fechter’s annual Turkey Bowl.
November 29, 2017
I didn’t take Spanish, but it seemed to me that I was witnessing a metamorphosis—the Spanish 4 crowd had undergone a rapid transition from sluggish students to excited learners.
November 28, 2017
In addition to the new Woodmont Ave. location, Joe & the Juice plans to open three more DMV locations by mid-December. The juice bar chain first opened in Denmark in 2002 with the goal of creating a healthy and quick food option that has a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Over time, the chain has branded itself as a “bro-juice bar,” where, typically, attractive young men serve juice. Joe & the Juice now has over 200 stores across Europe and the U.S.
November 28, 2017
Whitman will host a vigil honoring the life of JoJo Greenberg Thurday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. in the parking lot. Principal Alan Goodwin has asked that attendees bring their own matches.
By Mira Dwyer
November 27, 2017
The myMCPS Portal and Classroom didn’t show grades the final day of the first marking period, Nov. 9.
November 27, 2017
Whitman Drama presented their fall musical “On the Town” Nov. 16-18. Directed by Christopher Gerken and senior Kevin Hatcher, the show follows the adventures of three Navy men as they search for love during a 24-hour stay in New York City.
