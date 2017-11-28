Vigil honoring JoJo Greenberg

Whitman will host a vigil honoring the life of JoJo Greenberg Thurday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. in the parking lot. Principal Alan Goodwin has asked that attendees bring their own matches.

By Mira Dwyer

The myMCPS Portal and Classroom didn’t show grades the final day of the first marking period, Nov. 9.

By Camerynn Hawke

Whitman Drama presented their fall musical “On the Town” Nov. 16-18. Directed by Christopher Gerken and senior Kevin Hatcher, the show follows the adventures of three Navy men as they search for love during a 24-hour stay in New York City.

By Ella Atsavapranee

The Obama-era guidelines shouldn’t be discarded—without the policy in place, colleges won’t properly conduct their investigations and students are less likely to report misconduct.

By Mira Dwyer

On Thanksgiving, many students celebrate more than just American history. By incorporating their own diverse cultures into celebrations—using ethnic foods, music and traditions—many students prepare and eat meals that reflect their unique family backgrounds. The following students shared how they’ve added their own twists to the traditional holiday.

By Hannah Feuer

While MCPS should be applauded for collecting data to analyze trends in the use of school counselors, student names and ID numbers shouldn’t be required as part of the sign in process in order to remove confidentiality issues.

By Matthew van Bastelaer

The boys and girls cross country teams ended their seasons with top six finishes against Maryland’s top teams at the MPSSAA 4A State Championships Nov. 11. The teams consistently placed in the top five all season, led by their strong junior classes.

By Eva Herscowitz

For some students, the Las Vegas shooting has confirmed their worst fears about safety at outdoor concerts: that a DMV concert may be the next target of a mass shooting. Some apprehensive students who frequent concerts now face an important decision: attend and risk the event of a mass shooting, or avoid them altogether.

By Julie Rosenstein

Looking for easy Thanksgiving recipes? Check out these simple recipes:

By Elisa McCartin and Michelle Silver

It’s unfair for students to have to make these choices; both schoolwork and college applications are necessary components of a student’s high school experience. It’s essential that students are given ample time to complete their applications, which are a milestone in any student’s academic career.

By Ella Atsavapranee

But when the media center is closed for classes or testing, it’s difficult to find a quiet place to study. The cafeteria and hallways are usually too crowded and hectic to serve as a study space because students constantly walk around and socialize.

By Maddy Frank

These people seemed so happy, yet they hadn’t accomplished what I had assumed was the end goal of all my hard work: college- a crucial link in the chain of my plan.