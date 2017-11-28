Vigil honoring JoJo Greenberg
Whitman will host a vigil honoring the life of JoJo Greenberg Thurday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. in the parking lot. Principal Alan Goodwin has asked that attendees bring their own matches.
Students are also encouraged to wear jeans to school Wednesday, Nov. 29, to remember JoJo.
