Handball makes it to counties; falls to Wootton

Junior Emilio Cano Renteria was the second top scorer of the season, with almost 100 goals. The Vikes fell to the Wootton Patriots in the county championships. Photo by Jessie Solomon.





Filed under Sports

After a hard fought season, the handball team (4‒3) faced the Wootton Patriots (6‒1) in the county championships, losing 17‒19.

Despite strong second half play, the Vikes couldn’t close the five goal lead the Patriots established in the first half.

Top offensive players of the game included juniors James Hester and Koorosh Arsanjani; Hester scored nine goals and Arsanjani scored seven goals.

Juniors Ally Zambri and Izzy Lieber led the Vikes on the defensive side, helping the team regain possession multiple times.

After all three of the season’s losses came from the Patriots, the Vikes look to come back next year and defeat the Patriots in the regular and postseason.