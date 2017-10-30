Football flattens the Barons

Devin Carone breaks free of a defender on a carry. Carone finished with 143 yards and three touchdowns in a 28–0 stomp of the Barons. Photo courtesy Whitman Football.





The football team (2–7) dominated the BCC Barons (3–6) Saturday in a 28–0 rout, behind strong play on both sides of the field.

The Vikes’ offensive effort was spearheaded by running back Devin Carone and wide receiver Owen Roegge, which the Barons struggled to find an answer for all night. Carone finished with 143 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, while Roegge had 107 yards on seven carries, along with a season-high 45-yard run.

The defense also stayed stable throughout the game, forcing stop after stop, despite the Barons being in favorable field position twice after forcing two fumbles.

The Vikes host the Sherwood Warriors (7–2) Friday, November 3rd for their senior night.