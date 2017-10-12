October 9, 10: Girls soccer shuts out Quince Orchard, Richard Montgomery
October 9th
With strong play on both ends of the field against Quince Orchard (6–3), the girls soccer team (9–1) dominated the cougars 4–0 Monday.
Goals were scored by forwards Caroline MacDonald and Mary Kate Skilling, midfielder Reilly Giles, and defender Melika Mohammadi.
October 10th
The Vikes (10–1) extended their eight game winning streak on its senior night Tuesday, defeating the Richard Montgomery Rockets (4–5) 3–0.
Goals were scored by forward Caroline MacDonald and midfielders Chelsea Cahill and Meagan Olsen.
The Vikes play their last regular season game at home against the Damascus Hornets Monday at 7:15.
