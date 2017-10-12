October 9, 10: Girls soccer shuts out Quince Orchard, Richard Montgomery

By Jessie Solomon

The girls tennis team (8‒3) swept the Sherwood Warriors (3‒7) in an overwhelming 7‒0 victory.

By Elyse Lowet

October 9th With strong play on both ends of the field against Quince Orchard (6–3)...

By Eva Herscowitz

With its ornate exterior, stately columns and vaulted ceilings, Washington National Cathedral is an iconic D.C. landmark. Inside the self-proclaimed “Spiritual Home for the Nation,” architecture and American history merge: a moon rock fragment commemorates space exploration, a gargoyle pays tribute to Star Wars, and presidential imagery is abundant.

By Elea Levin

The premise of Stephen Chbosky’s The Perks of Being a Wallflower is reminiscent of many other works of young adult, realistic fiction: a troubled, socially-awkward boy who has experienced a series of unfortunate events over the course of his life starts high school and eventually breaks out of his shell.

By Rebecca Hirsh

The SGA will hold two separate homecoming pep rallies during a double eighth period Oct. 13, due to the gym’s safety regulations.

By Elisa McCartin and Michelle Silver

Why does homecoming need to be this stressful? It’s only one night that comes around once a year. The point is to have fun and hang out with friends. But expectations make this event unnecessarily dramatic for the student body. Everyone wants to have a flawless night that fits the quintessential high school experience. Putting less pressure on having the perfect, seamless night would allow students to actually enjoy homecoming.

By Ariana Faghani

Boys soccer (7–1–2) defeated both Walter Johnson (3–7) and Churchill (8–2) 2–0...

By Cam Jones

The Varsity field hockey team (8–2) won back to back games Oct. 5 and Oct. 9 against the Richard Montgomery Rockets (4–5) and Northwood Gladiators (3–7).

By Ivy Xun

Today, society mocks “imperfect” language; we laugh at odd accents and alienate unfamiliar dialects that don’t seem to fall under neat categories. English language proficiency is used as a social marker to classify and negatively evaluate people of non-English speaking backgrounds (NESB), according to a 2008 study by Megan-Jane Johnstone, a nursing professor at RMIT University.

By Ava Chenok

By Elyse Lowet

The girls soccer team (8–1) defeated the Churchill Bulldogs (6–3) Friday with a score of 1–0, moving the Vikes to second place in the division behind BCC.

By Elyse Lowet

The football team (0–6) fell to the Richard Montgomery Rockets (4–2) Friday in a tou...