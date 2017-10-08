Football Falls to Richard Montgomery

Close Running back Peter Roegge beats his defender and looks to gain yardage for the Vikes. The team came up short against Richard Montgomery, but looks to bounce back as they face Walter Johnson Friday. Photo courtesy Whitman Football Running back Peter Roegge beats his defender and looks to gain yardage for the Vikes. The team came up short against Richard Montgomery, but looks to bounce back as they face Walter Johnson Friday. Photo courtesy Whitman Football





Filed under Fall, Sports

The football team (0–6) fell to the Richard Montgomery Rockets (4–2) Friday in a tough 28–14 loss.

After scoring an early touchdown, the Vikes weren’t able to hang onto their lead after three turnovers later in the first quarter, leading the team to a 14–7 deficit at halftime.

At the start of the third quarter, the Vikes had another turnover, which led to a third Rockets touchdown. But the squad bounced back and scored on the next drive, entering the fourth quarter only down by seven.

Despite getting an early stop, the squad couldn’t convert on the offensive end, and the Rockets scored their fourth and final touchdown at the very end of the game, sealing the game.

The Vikes face the Walter Johnson Wildcats at home Friday at 6:30.