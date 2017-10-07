Girls Tennis vs Churchill
In a close match versus their crosstown rivals, the girls tennis team (7‒3) defeated the Churchill Bulldogs (6‒5), winning 4‒3.
In one of the biggest matches of the season, the Vikes were able to come out and dominate the Bulldogs in order to pull out the victory. After coming off their win from their match against Richard Montgomery, the squad maintained their momentum and played tough.
The team hits the road to take on the Sherwood Warriors on Monday at 3:30 p.m.
