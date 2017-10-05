Golf Team Wins District Championships

The varsity golf team with their trophy after winning the district tournament. The team defeated rival Churchill by 3 strokes, behind the strong play of junior Amanda Levy who finished first out of the entire field of golfers. Photo courtesy of Amanda Levy.





Filed under Fall, Sports

The golf team won district championships on Monday, led by junior Amanda Levy, who finished first in the entire field by two strokes.

The Whitman team finished with 301 strokes, while runner-up Churchill ended with 304 strokes. Whitman and Churchill are longtime golf rivals, and have been playing back and forth all season.

Levy and the rest of the team had been looking forward to Districts all season, hoping to get another chance to challenge the Churchill team. The Whitman team were underdogs, Levy said.

“We were always hoping to win districts,” Levy said. “It was always our goal because Churchill has been so dominant every year. We knew we could do it but we didn’t know how it’d go based on the day.”

Whitman Coach Karl O’Donoghue commented on Levy’s game, saying she has always maintains strong play.

“She’s always consistent,” O’Donoghue said. “Unfortunately I don’t get to watch them during districts, but I’m sure she didn’t have any weaknesses.”

The team’s state championship is on Oct. 23 to 25 at the University of Maryland golf course. O’Donoghue has high hopes for his team, having placed second last year.

“With the way we played all year, I expect at least the same if not better,” O’Donoghue said. “We should perform at the same level at states. The conditions are always worse, because it’s the end of October. The course is a little tougher.”

The team has the county scramble on Oct. 16, which is a laid back tournament where all teams send four players to play for glory. Whitman is sending their four seniors to represent the team.