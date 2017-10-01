The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Girls tennis demolishes Wheaton

Sophomore Byrnn O'Connor prepares for her backhand. She has won countless matches with her doubles partner junior Emily Battan, including getting a double bagel earlier this season. Photo by Olivia Matthews.

By Jessie Solomon
October 1, 2017
In an overwhelming victory, the girls tennis team (6‒3) crushed the Wheaton Knights (4‒4), winning 6‒1.

First singles player Sarinah Wahl was matched up against the reigning state champion Ayana Akili. Although Wahl kept the match competitive, the former champ prevailed, giving the Vikes their only loss in the match. However, all the other matches were major successes for the Vikes, as the team won most sets 6‒0.

The Vikes will take on the Churchill Bulldogs at home for Senior Night next Friday at 3:30 p.m.

