Girls tennis demolishes Wheaton

By Jessie Solomon

In an overwhelming victory, the girls tennis team (6‒3) crushed the Wheaton Knights (4‒4), winning 6‒1.

By Maddy Frank

While movies used to represent excitement and innovation in American culture, Hollywood today doesn’t have that glamour.

By Eva Herscowitz

Across Texas, residents braced for the impact as Hurricane Harvey devastated the coast Aug. 25 to 29, destroying the homes, cars, and lives of millions of coastal residents.

By Thomas Mande

Driving drunk or texting while driving are both well-known causes of accidents, but national attention has recently turned to a lesser-known danger: drowsy driving.

By Jessica Buxbaum

Students and faculty across Montgomery County couldn't complete planned classwork because of intermittent loss of internet service Sept. 25 and 26 after an an outside source issued a cyber-attack on the county-wide network, MCPS Chief Technology Officer Pete Cevenini reported.

By Lily Jacobson

Turnitin, the online platform teachers use to identify plagiarism, stopped working temporarily while MCPS renewed all Turnitin accounts.

By Max Gersch

The girls volleyball team (3‒2) crushed the Wheaton Knights (1‒3) in straight sets at home 25–9, 25–8 and 25–11.

By Camerynn Hawke

To combat stress, some students have turned to sleeping pills to fall asleep more easily and enable them to relax.

By Matthew van Bastelaer

The cross country team won two of the eight races at the Pacers Running DCXC Invite last weekend at Kenilworth Park in DC. Each race was separated by grade and gender consisting of teams from all around the DMV area and Whitman finished in the top 25 teams of all but one race.

By Jessica Buxbaum

Several students found creative ways to join the nationwide relief effort in response to Hurricane Harvey, a Category 3 storm which struck Houston Aug. 25, and Hurricane Irma, a Category 4 storm which struck Florida Sept. 10. The two storms left a total of over 150 people dead, according to the Miami Herald and The Washington Post.

By Sydney Miller

The Georgetown Branch Trail, a section of the Capital Crescent Trail running from downtown Bethesda to Silver Spring, will be closed for the next four to five years due to Purple Line construction. Many community members have protested and filed lawsuits against the Federal Transit Administration over the closure.

By Ariana Faghani

The Vikings Boys soccer team (2–1–1) tied 1–1 after two overtimes against the BCC Barons (5–0–1) in the Battle of Bethesda.