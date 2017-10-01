Girls tennis demolishes Wheaton
In an overwhelming victory, the girls tennis team (6‒3) crushed the Wheaton Knights (4‒4), winning 6‒1.
First singles player Sarinah Wahl was matched up against the reigning state champion Ayana Akili. Although Wahl kept the match competitive, the former champ prevailed, giving the Vikes their only loss in the match. However, all the other matches were major successes for the Vikes, as the team won most sets 6‒0.
The Vikes will take on the Churchill Bulldogs at home for Senior Night next Friday at 3:30 p.m.
