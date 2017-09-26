NBC Sunday Night Football bus takes a pit stop at Whitman

Close Students wait for a chance to see the Sunday Night Football Bus. The bus stopped by Whitman Sept. 22 as part of its national tour. Photo courtesy Whitman Football.

As part of a national tour, the NBC Sunday Night Football Bus made its way to Jerome Marco Stadium on Friday night for the Vikes football game against the Churchill Bulldogs. The bus was stationed outside the stadium from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m.

The bus, which carries the Vince Lombardi Trophy, does a national tour throughout the country, stopping at local events to showcase the infamous prize.

“We follow the NFL Sunday Night football schedule,” NBC account manager JP Robeles said. “So if there’s a Sunday night football game, more than likely we’re there.”

Since the Sunday Night football game for last week was at FedEx field for the Washington Redskins versus the Oakland Raiders, the bus first made its way to Jerome Marco stadium and then traveled to National Harbor the following day.

The company’s aim is to try to boost programs in the area when they are traveling the country, said Robeles.

As a new week approaches, the bus will say goodbye to the D.C. area and head in a new direction.

“Whether it’s across the street or literally across the country, we’re driving there,” Robeles said.