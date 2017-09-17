September 14: Golf team continues winning streak with fourth straight win
The golf team won their fourth straight match Wednesday, defeating Sherwood by 9 strokes, Wootton by 13 and Quince Orchard by 13. The team now leads the county with 591 strokes over four tournaments.
The team’s play pleased coach Karl O’Donoghue, specifically senior Jordan Cornelius’ and sophomore Dugan McCabe’s performances. Going into this season, O’Donoghue wasn’t expecting the team to lead the county, he said.
“I’m a little surprised, pleasantly surprised, that we’re doing as well as we are,” O’Donoghue said. “It’s a short season—it’s very compacted. The big things are the districts which qualify us for states, then we have to perform at states.”
The team only has a few more weeks of practices and two more matches before they compete at the district championships Oct. 2.
The Vikings’ next match is Tuesday, Sept. 19 in Laytonsville, Maryland, against Quince Orchard, B-CC and Walter Johnson.
