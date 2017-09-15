Weekly news roundup: September 11-15
- Hurricane Irma hit Florida this Saturday. Here’s a few things you should have in the event of a hurricane as well as a few places to donate to hurricane relief funds for the victims of Irma and Harvey. (See our article in upcoming issue 1 of the Black & White.)
How to prepare:
In the event of a hurricane, here are a few items that may come in handy:
- Batteries
- Flashlight
- First Aid kit
- Water bottles
- Matches
Where to donate:
- To donate items: There is a box located in the front of the school labeled “Heal Victims of Harvey” where medical supplies and basic necessities are being collected and sent as care packages to victims of the storm in Texas.
- To donate money: The Red Cross is accepting monetary donations for both Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.
- What’s going on with the Purple Line? A petition to save the trees is gaining support.
- Looking for healthy meal? Are your vegan, vegetarian, or meat-containing food options? Check out True Food located at 7100 Wisconsin avenue in Bethesda for a delicious meal. (See feature review in issue 1 of the Black & White.)
- Seniors, want to leave campus for lunch? Be sure to have your temporary lunch pass or school ID card ready!
- 2017 Lights of Hope Ceremony took place in D.C. on September 12. People gathered in front of the Lincoln Memorial to honor those whose lives were impacted by cancer.
- Sam Hunt will be at Jiffy Lube Live on Saturday September 16. Tickets are still available for purchase.
