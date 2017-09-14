Golf wins first two tournaments of season

Senior Jordan Cornelius drives off the tee for Whitman golf at Worthington Manor Aug. 31. The team is leading the county with a 2-0 record so far. Photo courtesy Kevan Nathani.

Senior Jordan Cornelius drives off the tee for Whitman golf at Worthington Manor Aug. 31. The team is leading the county with a 2-0 record so far. Photo courtesy Kevan Nathani.





The Vikings golf team beat Wootton, Northwest and Walter Johnson Sept. 6 at Falls Road Golf Course in their second regular season match this fall. The Vikes finished with 141 strokes, while the other teams finished with 158, 162 and 166, respectively.

Junior Amanda Levy, sophomore Kyle Nordheimer and senior Joey Squeri led the team, averaging 36, 37 and 37.5 strokes, respectively, per nine-holes.

Sophomore Oliver Snow and Levy both thought the team played well on Wednesday, but still didn’t play their best.

“We didn’t have any amazing scores, but it was average for everyone,” Levy said.

Snow thought that he could’ve performed better, but his play didn’t affect the final score.

“I played well on Wednesday,” Snow said, “but there was room for improvement.”

The Vikings also won their first tournament Aug. 31 against BCC, Wootton and Churchill, scoring 137, four strokes fewer than their most recent match. This marked the first time the squad defeated Churchill in over two years.

Snow looks ahead to the end of the season, saying the team has a good shot at winning the state championship due to their consistency.

“Every year our goal is to win states,” Snow said. “This year, that goal looks much more realistic.”

Coming off this win against Churchill, Levy thinks the team can do it again in the postseason.

“We are not putting too much pressure on ourselves now, but we are in the best shape we’ve been and are hoping to do really well in states,” Levy said. “If we play well, we think we can beat Churchill for the title.”

With two matches played, the Vikes lead the county with 298 strokes, followed by Wootton with 321 strokes.

The team will play Wootton, Quince Orchard and Sherwood Sept. 14 at Hampshire Greens.