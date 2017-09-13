September 11: Field hockey opens up the season with dominant win
The Field Hockey team (1-0) won their season opener 5–0 against the Springbrook Blue Devils (0-1) Sept. 11. The win was a great start for the Vikes and a good sign for the season ahead.
The Vikes got off to a hot start, scoring their first goal within the first five minutes of the game. Forwards Jamie Skilling and Claire Hisle both scored, along with a hat trick by Clare Cuniff.
The team’s next game is Monday at Damascus at 7 p.m.
