MCPS announces new cellphone policies

MCPS announced limits on student cellphone use for the 2025-2026 school year, May 9.

Middle and elementary school students cannot have personal devices during any part of the school day, and high school students can use their phones at any time besides instructional time. In previous years, devices were allowed for in-class activities with approval, as well as during lunch and between classes.

MCPS implemented stricter rules partially in response to recent statistics, as a 2025 survey shows that 78% of middle schoolers and 97% of high schoolers bring their phones to school daily.

Last fall, MCPS tested the new policies in the “Away All Day” pilot program, which included eight middle schools and one high school across the county. The program restricted cellphone use throughout the school day by requiring students to store their phones away until the end of the day, with the intention of reducing distractions and improving student engagement. Students attending schools with the pilot program expressed disapproval, with nearly 60% of middle schoolers saying the new rules were too restrictive.

Junior Alexander Meltzer said he’s skeptical about the policy’s implementation and enforcement.

“Students are more likely to sneak around the rules than follow them,” Meltzer said. “Teachers can’t catch everyone who isn’t sticking to the rules, so they should work on making their classes more engaging.”

Across the country, 30% of teachers from schools with restrictive cellphone policies report difficulties in regulation.

MCPS Board of Education member Karla Silvestre said the district decided to continue with the policy after reviewing feedback from the pilot program and making adjustments.

“This is super important work for the mental health and well-being and educational outcomes of our students,” Silvestre said. “This is a community, societal issue that we are taking on.”

When a person uses a phone or receives a notification, their brain releases dopamine — a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure. The initial dopamine rush results in a constant craving for the device, as 50% of teenagers said they have a smartphone addiction.

Some teachers feel frustrated with students’ frequent phone use and think the new policies could be helpful. Social studies teacher Gregory Herbert said he understands the importance of stricter rules for distracted students.

“The phones are a constant struggle,” Herbert said. “They’re very reluctant to put it away, and it becomes a conflict in class that isn’t necessary.”

Approximately 72% of high school teachers believe cellphone-related distractions are a major concern in their classrooms, in contrast to 33% of middle school teachers and 6% of elementary school teachers.

Sophomore Maria Caballero said cellphones are necessary for submitting some assignments, but the new policy could be beneficial.

“It’s a good idea,” Caballero said. “Students should be focused on the teachers and so many are distracted by their phones during class.”