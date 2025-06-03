The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

MCPS announces new cellphone policies

By Ashley Schreiber
June 3, 2025
Middle and elementary school students cannot have personal devices during any part of the school day, and high school students can use their phones at any time besides instructional time.

MCPS announced limits on student cellphone use for the 2025-2026 school year, May 9.

Middle and elementary school students cannot have personal devices during any part of the school day, and high school students can use their phones at any time besides instructional time. In previous years, devices were allowed for in-class activities with approval, as well as during lunch and between classes. 

MCPS implemented stricter rules partially in response to recent statistics, as a 2025 survey shows that 78% of middle schoolers and 97% of high schoolers bring their phones to school daily.

Last fall, MCPS tested the new policies in the “Away All Day” pilot program, which included eight middle schools and one high school across the county. The program restricted cellphone use throughout the school day by requiring students to store their phones away until the end of the day, with the intention of reducing distractions and improving student engagement. Students attending schools with the pilot program expressed disapproval, with nearly 60% of middle schoolers saying the new rules were too restrictive. 

Story continues below advertisement

Junior Alexander Meltzer said he’s skeptical about the policy’s implementation and enforcement.

“Students are more likely to sneak around the rules than follow them,” Meltzer said. “Teachers can’t catch everyone who isn’t sticking to the rules, so they should work on making their classes more engaging.”

Across the country, 30% of teachers from schools with restrictive cellphone policies report difficulties in regulation.

MCPS Board of Education member Karla Silvestre said the district decided to continue with the policy after reviewing feedback from the pilot program and making adjustments.  

“This is super important work for the mental health and well-being and educational outcomes of our students,” Silvestre said. “This is a community, societal issue that we are taking on.”  

When a person uses a phone or receives a notification, their brain releases dopamine — a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure. The initial dopamine rush results in a constant craving for the device, as 50% of teenagers said they have a smartphone addiction.

 Some teachers feel frustrated with students’ frequent phone use and think the new policies could be helpful. Social studies teacher Gregory Herbert said he understands the importance of stricter rules for distracted students.

“The phones are a constant struggle,” Herbert said. “They’re very reluctant to put it away, and it becomes a conflict in class that isn’t necessary.”

Approximately 72% of high school teachers believe cellphone-related distractions are a major concern in their classrooms, in contrast to 33% of middle school teachers and 6% of elementary school teachers.

Sophomore Maria Caballero said cellphones are necessary for submitting some assignments, but the new policy could be beneficial.

“It’s a good idea,” Caballero said. “Students should be focused on the teachers and so many are distracted by their phones during class.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Members of the LASJ program said they believe the project and other community outreach events help educate the community about various issues.
Photo of the Day, 5/29-30: LASJ program hosts Networking Day
UVA and William & Mary have moved up in the national rankings due to their improved networking opportunities, which enable students to find jobs and internships directly after graduating.
Two DMV universities named public ivies
Supreme Court hears arguments in Mahmoud v. Taylor
Supreme Court hears arguments in Mahmoud v. Taylor
New RFK stadium to open in D.C.
New RFK stadium to open in D.C.
The event featured five spotlight performances in music, drama and dance. Announcers presented honorees from 27 high schools between the performances.
24th annual Superintendent’s All-County Fine Arts Celebration honors MCPS students
Sephora —a multinational chain of cosmetic stores and beauty retailers—operates over 2,700 stores across 35 countries, offering around 340 exclusive brands.
Sephora to open in Bethesda Row 2026
More in Spotlight
The intricately painted interior of the Sistine Chapel transcends simple oil paintings, from the outstretched hands of God and Adam in the “Creation of Adam” to the terror-stricken faces of Noah and his family portrayed in “Noah and the Great Flood.” However, the world has turned its artistic gaze from masterpieces like the “Creation of the Heavens and the Earth” to a banana duct-taped to a wall that sold for $6.2 million.
Modern art: from masterpieces to mediocrity
Walking into Ryan Krueger’s classroom for the first time is an unforgettable experience for many students. Upon entering, they may notice the comical, computer science-themed posters adorning the walls as chatter and laughter fill the upbeat learning atmosphere; however, it might be Krueger himself who leaves the biggest impression.
Mr. Krueger’s unlikely origin: From NBA coach to computer science teacher
Beyond the page: the case for a stronger English curriculum in MCPS
Beyond the page: the case for a stronger English curriculum in MCPS
Ayuda’s volunteers contribute to several services, including office tasks like organizing the food pantry and diaper bank, as well as public outreach through kit distributions and instruction on public transportation usage.
Ayuda: How a local organization serves immigrant communities
These changes may not only inflict individual harm, but also diminish institutions’ integrity by removing a previous disincentive to shelter or bury abuse.
Justice doesn’t have an expiration date: Prioritize abuse survivors, not just Maryland’s budget
The LFSL is home to a diverse group of players, students and, above all, friendships. The league welcomes a wide range of skill levels, from beginners looking to socialize to top-tier academy players seeking a break from rigorous schedules and high-pressure matches.
Liga Little Flower: The rise of Whitman’s recreational soccer league
More in Uncategorized
Alternative seating not only encourages student engagement, but also supports academic achievement. Seating that promotes movement improves executive functioning skills, helping students retain information more effectively.
Flexible seating: thinking outside of the desk
Pressbox: Baseball starts the playoffs home against QO
Pressbox: Baseball starts the playoffs home against QO
Pressbox: Girls softball takes on BCC to start their playoffs
Pressbox: Girls softball takes on BCC to start their playoffs
Boys lacrosse cruises past Springbrook 20-2
Boys lacrosse cruises past Springbrook 20-2
Baseball finishes off Blair 6-5
Baseball finishes off Blair 6-5
With an increased trend for social activism, the number of nonprofits has grown at a steady rate of 1.4% annually over the past twenty years. However, numerous obstacles stand in the way of true success for these high school students, from employment to tax-exempt status.
Youth creating change: how nonprofits clash with performativity
About the Contributor
Ashley Schreiber, News Writer