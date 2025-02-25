B-CC enters lockdown following report of gun on campus

Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School (B-CC) instated a schoolwide lockdown this morning after reports of a weapon on campus, according to the Montgomery County Police Department. No weapon has been found, but officers are continuing to search the school and B-CC remains on lockdown as a precaution.

Today’s lockdown follows a shooting incident last Thursday, which resulted in a lockdown and two arrests.

This is a developing story, and The Black & White will continue to update as needed.