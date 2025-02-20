The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

B-CC enters lockdown following nearby shots, Feb. 19

By Ella Kotelanski and Rishith Alimchandani
February 20, 2025
Will Swearingen
Increased MCPS Security staff, police and the MCPS Crisis Team will be available for students and staff throughout the week. School officials instructed teachers to postpone scheduled assessments for today.

Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School (B-CC) went into lockdown yesterday after a student fired shots just outside the school grounds. MCPD officers arrived at the scene and reported a group of teenagers fighting before the situation escalated.

The high school, which neighbors Whitman, took various precautions during the school day to secure all entrances and exits of the building and keep students in their classrooms. No injuries were confirmed and no suspects are in police custody. 

Around 10:10 a.m., B-CC’s main office received a call from a community member reporting that they witnessed a fight and heard gunshots at Chase Urban Park, located 0.3 miles from the school. The caller said they saw teenagers scatter after hearing the shot. Upon examining a video of the fight, school officials recognized some of the fighting adolescents as B-CC students. The school entered lockdown at 10:57 a.m. to determine if the fighting students were threats and had entered the school. MCPD and Maryland-National Capital Park Police worked to gather details on the incident. At 1:21 p.m., the school transitioned to a shelter-in-place for the remainder of the day. Students were dismissed from school at a regular time, but after-school activities were canceled.

B-CC junior Ximena Sacks feels she has grown accustomed to school lockdowns due to the growing number of threats through MCPS, she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was almost unfazed, and that’s bad because we’ve had so many lockdowns that we’re almost naturalized to the whole thing,” Sacks said. “It’s like we feel indifferent to this violence and these threats.”

Students involved in the altercation videotaped the fight from a cell phone. These clips circulated both the B-CC and Whitman student bodies, and MCPS staff have strongly discouraged the viewing and sharing of these videos.

B-CC’s Principal, Dr. Shelton Mooney sent out a school community letter addressing the incident and thanking MCPS and MCPD for their support. Mooney outlined various measures the school will take to provide support to the B-CC community. Increased MCPS Security staff, police and the MCPS Crisis Team will be available for students and staff throughout the week. School officials instructed teachers to postpone scheduled assessments for today. 

“I am grateful for the support of our community, our police partners and MCPS central office staff for their assistance,” Mooney said. “Every person who experienced this lockdown today will process it in a different way. While some may prefer to move forward, others will need space to process their feelings and some will not be able to react until some future time.”

Similar gun violence has occurred at MCPS schools in recent years, including at Magruder High School in 2022 and Northwood High School in 2024. At Magruder, a 17-year-old student was shot in a bathroom by another student and was left significantly injured.  At Northwood, a student was arrested with a loaded gun near the school.

These incidents have opened discussions among parents, students and staff about increasing security efforts to keep youth safe. MCPS parents testified in front of the Board of Education to demand more investment in safety after multiple schools went into lockdown earlier this year, Jan. 28.

Caron Gremont is the mother of a B-CC junior and an 8th grader who will attend B-CC next year.

“The school communicated with us throughout the lockdown, so I knew she was safe. But this is not just a B-CC problem — this is an American problem,” Gremont said. “We are getting used to regular lockdowns and school shootings. Our children deserve to be able to learn free from worries about gun violence.”

This trend reflects the increasing prevalence of broader threats of violence to MCPS schools, with 84 threats reported during the 2023-2024 school year — an 11.4% increase from the previous year. Whitman also experienced several bomb threats last school year.

Most recently, Superintendent Taylor announced new safety initiatives including an increase in faculty training, appointing a new Department of Security and Compliance chief and expanding the student identification programs that require students to show their school ID when entering MCPS buildings. 

B-CC junior Ariella Klugman said she laments having to go through emergency shutdowns several times.

“I’ve experienced multiple lockdowns at B-CC before, but they shouldn’t be something that a high schooler should have to go through more than once, or at all,” Klugman said. “It’s definitely scary and still takes a toll on a lot of people.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Principal Gregory Miller provides updates on security, student safety
Principal Gregory Miller provides updates on security, student safety
Photo of the Day, 2/10: The Black & White holds presentations in commons
Photo of the Day, 2/10: The Black & White holds presentations in commons
The event featured cultural music, art and clothing presentations, a calligraphy practice table and food displays.
Photo of the Day, 2/6: Arab Arts Celebration
Maryland’s snowpack levels are currently 173% of normal, driving an increase in average salt use around the state, according to the Maryland Snow Report.
Montgomery County announces SaltWise campaign to limit salt use during storms
The pantry’s drive is scheduled for Jan. 21-23, open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. LASJ is seeking donations of non-perishable items such as canned fruit, breakfast cereals, pasta and hygiene products.
LASJ launches food pantry, providing essential resources
PowerSchool, a leading software provider in K-12 education, suffered a data breach in late December that affected thousands of students’ accounts nationwide.
Students nationwide suffer data breach on PowerSchool accounts
More in Spotlight
Boys wrestling captures second consecutive state championship
Boys wrestling captures second consecutive state championship
Pauli Murray was born in Baltimore, Maryland on Nov. 20, 1910. She was one of six children to Agnes Fitzgerald and William Murray.
Black American heroes: Pauli Murray
Though the round-up fundraising strategy, or “point-of-sale” fundraising, was first introduced in the late 2000s, it has only gained widespread success in the past few years.
From spare change to real change: Rethinking checkout charity
Participating in combat sports comes at a heavy risk for professional fighters and an even bigger risk for kids who want to participate. The kids participating are at risk for life-threatening injuries and long-term side effects.
The risks of youth combat sports: Are they too dangerous?
QuestBridge, an entrepreneurial nonprofit founded in 1994, aims to help students attend college by matching high-achieving students from low-income backgrounds with top colleges and universities.
Equity in education: How QuestBridge levels the playing field for students
Harriet Tubman was born into enslavement in Dorchester County, Maryland, in 1822. Tubman, whose birth name was Araminta Ross, was one of nine children of freeman Ben Ross and enslaved woman Harriet Ross.
Black American heroes: Harriet Tubman
About the Contributors
Ella Kotelanski
Ella Kotelanski, News Writer
Grade 11 If you were a bagel, what would you be? Poppy seed
Rishith Alimchandani
Rishith Alimchandani, News Writer
Grade 11 If you were a city, what would you be? New York City
Will Swearingen
Will Swearingen, Photographer
Grade 12 If you were a bagel, what would you be? Cinnamon Raisin