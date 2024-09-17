The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Girls flag football falls to Wheaton 13–7

By Kavya Rajani
September 14, 2024

The girls’ flag football team (1–1) suffered a heartbreaking loss against the Wheaton Knights (3–0) 13–7 in their second game of the season.

 

 After winning the coin toss, Whitman started on offense. The Knights had a strong defense and capitalized on their speed to get numerous flag pulls. Despite this, senior Sofia Antonioli made a run and drove through four defending players early in the game, scoring the first touchdown and generating a lead for Whitman.

 

Wheaton made a fast comeback with their strongest player making a quick run up the sideline across the entire field, tying the score. The Vikings finished the half with strong defense from junior Anya Campbell who got over four flag pulls and stopped the Knights from advancing. In the second half, the Vikes struggled to create strong momentum but continued to push hard on defense. Wheaton fought past this and scored again with the same play as before. As the game came to a close, Whitman persisted at every down but was unable to catch up to the Knights. 

 

The Vikes will look to get back on track when they hit the road to take on the Springbrook Blue Devils (1–1) on Friday, September 20th at 3:30 p.m.

