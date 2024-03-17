Boys basketball falls to Frederick 74–49 in state championship

The boys’ basketball team (21–6) lost to the Fredrick Cadets (24–4) 74–49 last night in the Maryland 4A state championship.

The Vikings started the game strong with a seven-point lead and a 10-point run. The game then took a turn in favor of the Cadets when they began hitting shot after shot. By the end of the first quarter, the Vikings were down by three with a score of 15–12. The energy and pace of the game did a whole 180 when the Cadets went on a 14-point run and were 4–6 on three-pointers. Whitman’s defense could not keep up with Frederick, as the Cadets outmatched the Vikes in height and stats. The Vikings ended the quarter going into halftime with a score of 37–19.

Whitman had a glimpse of hope in the third quarter, as they were only outscored by one point. The Vikes cut the lead down to twelve before Frederick went on another scoring run, ending the quarter 57–33. In the fourth quarter, the Vikes’ defense had no chance of slowing down Frederick while struggling to get their shots off on offense. As Whitman realized their fate, Coach Chris Lun allowed all the seniors to get playing time in their final game. The game ended with a score of 74–49 in favor of the Cadets.

“Knowing how hard it is to get to this point and just really soaking everything in and embracing it,” Lun said. “Just having our guys understand that it’s very difficult to get here, and not everyone gets a chance to end their season in this spot.”

Story continues below advertisement

Junior Titian DeRosa had a phenomenal game last night, hitting double digits with 20 points and five rebounds. Senior Captain Thomas Farrell was the Vikings’ next top scorer, with 13 points throughout the game. Farrell became a valuable component of the team, as he is an impeccable 3-point shooter and leader. Junior Evan Brown put up 12 points and five rebounds of his own, making him the third Whitman player to hit double digits. Brown has done a great job this season, putting up impressive layups, dominating the paint and taking threes.

With Whitman’s hard work and dedication, Coach Lun and the team made it back to the state finals for the first time since 2014. The Vikings have a long off-season ahead of them as they try to make it back to the finals next season.

“I knew coming into this game that it was going to be my last win or lose,” Farrell said. “I love all those guys on the bench, so it just hits different when you’re saying goodbye for one last time.”