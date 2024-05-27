The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Baseball falls to Leonardtown 2–0 in state finals
May 23, 2024

Baseball falls to Leonardtown 2–0 in state finals

By Ainsley Hollis
May 27, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The baseball team(18–6) fell in the state championship to the Leonardtown Raiders (15–8)  2–0 last Friday night. The game marked Whitman’s first state finals appearance in school history, and the contest marked the end of a monumental season for the Vikes.

Senior Jacob Goldman stepped on the mound first for the Vikes, the righty allowed four hits and one run over five innings, striking out eight batters and walking one. In relief, junior Wells Twining struck out eight batters and allowed one run. Both Goldman and Twining pitched well, scoring 12 strikeouts against the Raiders. 

The story of the game was simply that Leonardtown was finding the gaps in the field, and everything seemed to be going the Raiders’ way. Meanwhile, the Vikings only struck out four times. They were hitting the ball hard, but every hit seemed to find the glove of a Raider.

Juniors Sammy Angel and Sammy Berman recorded the only game hits for the Vikings. It just wasn’t enough to propel the Vikings past the Raiders.

This was the final game for all eight seniors on the team: Chand Amerasinghe, Ethan Carboni, Ethan Murley, Gideon Schwartz, Ichiro Bai, Jacob Goldman, John Wayman, and Max Dober. 

