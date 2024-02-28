The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
“Dune: Part Two”: an instant sci-fi classic
Board of Education decides future of 3 programs after hearing community member testimonies
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller’s journey to the Major League
NBA In-Season Tournament: A format other leagues should learn from
NIH Teen Ambassador Program: Giving back to the community
Swim and dive team’s pool to close for two-year renovation on June 28

Swim and dive team’s pool to close for two-year renovation on June 28

February 26, 2024

Board of Education decides future of 3 programs after hearing community member testimonies

By Liam Darnell
February 28, 2024
The+budget+will+continue+to+fund+the+Montgomery+Virtual+Academy+and+Innovative+Schools+Calendar+at+Arcola+Elementary+School%2C+but+will+eliminate+the+ISC+at+Roscoe+R.+Nix+Elementary+School.
Liam Darnell
The budget will continue to fund the Montgomery Virtual Academy and Innovative Schools Calendar at Arcola Elementary School, but will eliminate the ISC at Roscoe R. Nix Elementary School.

On Feb. 22, the MCPS Board of Education (BOE) tentatively adopted the Fiscal Year 2025 operating budget. The budget will continue to fund the Montgomery Virtual Academy and Innovative Schools Calendar at Arcola Elementary School, but will eliminate the ISC at Roscoe R. Nix Elementary School. The Board recommended that administration at the MVA and Arcola Elementary School continue to monitor the efficacy of the programs.

The BOE has held three public hearings and three work sessions to receive feedback from the community, including a hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 20 in which parents, teachers and students testified to the board on whether to eliminate or modify several programs, including the MVA, for FY25.

On March 1, the BOE will send the tentative budget to the County Executive and County Council for consideration. Over the next few months, the County Council will hold public hearings deliberating the proposals. The Council must finalize the FY25 budget by June 1, and it will take effect on July 1.

As students returned to in-person learning in 2021, MCPS established the Virtual Academy as a permanent virtual learning alternative. The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund (ESSER), a federal COVID-era grant that partially funds the MVA, will expire this coming fiscal year. To compensate for the grant’s expiration, former Superintendent Monifa McKnight announced a funding increase of $976,763 for the MVA as a part of her proposed operating budget in December of 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

At the hearing on Tuesday, some community members testified that the MVA greatly benefits students with disabilities, social anxiety, difficulty focusing or concerns about physical or emotional safety at an in-person school. Students thrive in the welcoming and safe environment of the MVA, something they could not achieve at in-person school, parent Courtney Evans said in her testimony.

Parent Amy Orem stressed the importance of the MVA for her son, who works much better and feels more comfortable in a virtual setting, she said.

“If they get rid of funding for the Virtual Academy, these kids will have to go into other programs in schools,” Orem said. “It could be really difficult for somebody like my son who hasn’t gone to a brick and mortar school.”

Some MVA teachers testified in support of the program, including Nancy Perry who has seen the academic development of her students first-hand. Perry said the program creates equity-focused classrooms where students feel comfortable asking questions.

Several MVA teachers and parents also testified that virtual learning helps students with disabilities reach their full potential by allowing for short breaks when necessary, cutting out distractions and preventing bullying.

Students at the MVA reiterated these sentiments. Student President of the Middle School MVA Zaina Shaikh testified that she quickly grew to love the comfortable and accepting atmosphere and feels excited to go to school every day.

“The MVA has taught me an endless amount of valuable lessons, with the biggest one being that you don’t need to physically interact with others in order to build a strong relationship with each other,” Shaikh said.

Many parents of immuno-compromised and high-risk students also choose to send their children to virtual school for health reasons. Siblings Ethan, a fourth grader at the MVA, and Amelia Evans, a kindergartener, have had Long COVID — a condition where symptoms resurface long after recovering from COVID-19 — since 2020 and are both high-risk individuals. Amelia hopes to attend the MVA next year for first grade, but will not be able to if MCPS eliminates or modifies the MVA to close virtual elementary school, she testified.

On Feb. 12, the MVA’s Parent Teacher Council started a petition supporting the continued funding of the Virtual Academy, citing the greater accessibility and flexibility of the program as critical benefits. As of Monday night, the petition has 2,131 signatures.

Although many testifiers at the hearing favored the MVA, some community members were concerned about the academic performance of enrolled students. A recently released MCPS Office of Shared Accountability (OSA) report on the 2021-2022 school year concluded that elementary-age students in the MVA tended to underperform in reading and math compared to their in-person peers. The MVA also showed significantly higher rates of chronic absenteeism for elementary-age students.

Pediatric neurologist Jennifer Reesman, who often works with MCPS students, said she supports the elimination of the MVA because it yields worse academic results than in-person school, citing the OSA report.

“Families who have signed up for this are expecting an equal experience,” Reesman said. “They’re not getting that, and if we are continuing to fund it, we are providing an inherently inferior educational experience to those children, and that’s unfair.”

Community members also testified on the future of the ISC. MCPS implemented the ISC at Arcola Elementary School and Roscoe Nix Elementary School in 2019 to encourage interactive learning and social-emotional growth throughout the entire calendar year. The ISC starts a month early to reduce learning loss over the summer.

Several parents, students and teachers from Arcola supported the ISC, arguing that shorter breaks allow students to retain more information. It also benefits working class parents who can’t afford summer programming for their children, Arcola teacher Karen McKiernan said.

Parents and teachers from Roscoe Nix were generally less enthusiastic about the ISC, as they believed it did not work well for their school and had no benefits for students, said Roscoe Nix teacher Molly Cason. Cason testified that the ISC causes burnout for teachers, citing that 62 teachers have left the school since the program’s implementation.

Opponents of the ISC pointed to another study by the OSA, which found that despite an additional month of instruction, there were no significant academic achievement differences between schools using regular calendars and those using the ISC.

Others advocated for Roscoe Nix to reinstate the ELO-Sail, a four week summer program which prepares students for the start of school while following the traditional school calendar. The BOE’s tentative budget will reimplement this program.

Some attendees were frustrated with the lack of transparency and communication from the BOE. The general public learned about the possibility of eliminating the MVA and ISC programs on Feb. 12, roughly a month after the school registration deadline for the Innovative Schools Calendar.

Additionally, some testifiers noted that MCPS released the OSA report on the MVA nine months after its completion, withholding information that would have helped them decide whether or not to choose the MVA for their children, they said.

Student Member of the Board Sami Saeed said a lack of transparency will likely continue to be a problem throughout the budget process and stressed his commitment to improving communication. Saeed emphasized the importance of public hearings in the decision-making process to hear diverse perspectives on key issues and encourage conversation between the government and the community.

“I’ve seen the evaluation, but now I hear the personal anecdotes,” Saeed said. “I think that can be the most powerful in a lot of cases. Now I have a much more holistic understanding.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
For the 2024-25 season, the team will have to transfer to the Germantown Indoor Swim Center, located in Boyds, MD. The new facility is a 30-minute drive from Whitman, twice the commute of KSAC.
Swim and dive team’s pool to close for two-year renovation on June 28
The event, which was co-sponsored by MCPS and the Montgomery County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, allowed students in grades 8–12 to meet representatives from more than 50 HBCUs.
MCPS 8th-12th graders attend 16th annual HBCU College Fair
The report, which MCPS officials released to the public nine months after its completion, concluded that virtual instruction in the Academy may result in worse academic outcomes than in-person learning, particularly for younger students.
Recently released report raises questions about effectiveness of MCPS virtual academy
The event introduced prospective students and their families to the program’s core principles, classes and community.
Accepted LASJ students attend Welcome Night to explore Whitman programs
Over the course of the analysis, Board members hosted student, organization and parent testimonies at two open community forums.
MCPS reviews proposed operating budget, community members push for full funding
Westbard’s new Giant is located on top of a three-story parking lot, and it now includes a pharmacy, an expanded hot-bar, freshly made sushi, a Starbucks and a small dining area upon entry.
Westbard’s new Giant opens after three years of construction
More in Spotlight
Keller’s improvement moved him from a projected 15th-round pick to a 2nd-round pick in under a year. He decided instead of continuing his athletic and academic career at UNC, he would go straight into the MLB draft.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller’s journey to the Major League
The tournament is just one of the various tactics the NBA has employed in hopes of increasing viewership and fan interest, and it’s an innovative strategy that sports leagues around the nation should potentially adopt.
NBA In-Season Tournament: A format other leagues should learn from
As part of the larger volunteer program at the Children’s Inn, the Teen Ambassador Program strives to support the Inn through volunteering, fundraising and hosting special activities.
NIH Teen Ambassador Program: Giving back to the community
The mock competition allowed the team to test their newly designed robot, participate in an unofficial inspection with FIRST Chesapeake robot inspectors and practice driving the robot.
Photo of Yesterday, 2/25: Whitman Robotics mock competition
Mundane and uninspiring teaching methods like simple PowerPoints and videos are the bane of effective consent and sex education, leading to a disheartening lack of attention from students.
Redefining consent: A call for comprehensive education in high schools
The dive team amassed a whopping 127 points going into a weekend of swimming, placing them first out of 38 teams overall.
Swim and Dive competes at Metros: Dive impresses with top placements

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *