Photo of the Day, 11/08: Signing Day

Students, coaches, and family members gathered in the gym during lunch to honor senior athletes as they signed a written commitment to further their athletic careers at the collegiate level on Nov. 8.

Athletic Director Bill Toth welcomed and introduced the group of eight seniors, which included three lacrosse players, four soccer players and a diver.

Senior Tynan O’Donoghue decided to dive at Duke University after talking to multiple schools and realizing Duke was the best fit for him.

“I was able to get into my dream college through athletics,” O’Donoghue said. “I’m also going to really enjoy doing it in college. The team at Duke is so great, so I’m excited to be a part of that.”

The newly signed athletes will play in Divisions I and III in a variety of conferences including NESCAC, ACC and Big Ten.

Sheridan Snow, a senior captain of Whitman’s five time state champion women’s soccer team, will play Division III soccer at Wesleyan University. She wanted to continue playing the sport she loves at a high level, and advised other athletes to stay calm during the recruiting process.

“Be patient,” Snow said. “A lot of stuff can go wrong, and a lot of stuff did go wrong for me, so speaking from experience, just be patient and it will all work out.”

The list of committed athletes present at signing day from the graduating class of 2024 is as follows:

Kristina Einberg, Bucknell University, Lacrosse

Lexi Elkin, Furman University, Lacrosse

Caroline Reichert, Amherst College, Lacrosse

Riley DeMartino, University of Notre Dame, Soccer

Gemma Davitian, University of Maryland, Soccer

Sheridan Snow, Wesleyan University, Soccer

Tyler Coune, Concordia University, Soccer

Tynan O’Donoghue, Duke University, Dive