Boys tennis sweeps Bethesda-Chevy Chase 7–0

The boys tennis team (6–2) shut out the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons (1–5) 7–0 in the Battle of Bethesda Thursday afternoon.

The Vikes continued their winning ways as they prevented the Barons from winning a game. Juniors Ashu Machida and Tom Ruboudi put in the best singles-match performances. They both won their first set 6–0, with Machida winning his second set 6–2 and Ruboudi winning his 2nd set 6–3. Sophomore Antonio Iarossi and Christian Rommer stepped up in their doubles match. Their set scores of 6–0 and 6–2 were the best doubles scores of the entire match.

Whitman looks to continue their momentum in their upcoming match against the Northwest Jaguars (3–2) Monday afternoon at 3:30.