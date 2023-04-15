Photo of Yesterday, April 14: Spring Pep Rally

Students flooded the bleachers at Jerome M. Marco Stadium to celebrate Whitman’s 12 varsity spring sports teams and watch a performance from drumline.

Organized by leadership, pep rallies occur three times a year — once per season. They aim to increase morale and school spirit while generating enthusiasm around Whitman’s various varsity sports.

Each team made a fierce entrance on the field to a song of their choice, and leadership team members Addy Singer and Mira Chenok recognized every team captain. After jogging across the field, the teams competed against each other in games of tug-of-war.

Sophomore Michaela Colonna enjoyed the pep rally and appreciated how it highlighted the hard work of student athletes.

“It’s a fun way to remove all the stress during the day,” Colonna said. “It’s a good way to celebrate our school.”





