Girls basketball defeats Kennedy 51–42

The girl’s basketball team (9–9) defeated the Kennedy Cavaliers (10–7) 51–42 on Tuesday night in a game decided at the free throw line.

The Vikes started the first quarter on fire, scoring 15 points, 10 of which came from senior Cameron Freund. The defense also showed up early, only allowing the Cavaliers to tally nine points in the quarter. After the first eight minutes of play, the Vikes led 15–9. During the second quarter, Freund continued her fantastic performance adding six more points to her total. The Vikes struggled a little bit defensively, allowing Kennedy to outscore them, but they still went into the halftime break with a 27–23 lead.

Coming out of the break, junior Ellie Smith and senior Kathryn Marquardt got off to a quick start, each scoring six points to extend the Vikes lead. The Vikes defense bounced right back from a less than ideal second quarter and only allowed the Cavaliers to score four points in the quarter, all of which came at the free throw line. After a smooth flowing first three quarters of play, the fourth quarter was the complete opposite. The Vikes took 14 trips to the charity stripe and the Cavaliers took five themselves, making the final eight minutes feel like an eternity. Although the Vikes could not capitalize on their plethora of free throws, making just four out of the 14, they still closed out the game with an impressive 51–42 victory.

The Vikes will host the Montgomery Blair Blazers (5–10) on Friday night at 5:30 pm. Be sure to check out The Press Box to tune into a live radio broadcast of the game, followed by coverage of the boys basketball game at 7:15.