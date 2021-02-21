B&W Sports Podcast #38: Knights-Avs recap, NBA All Star Weekend and more

B%26W+Sports+Podcast+%2338%3A+Knights-Avs+recap%2C+NBA+All+Star+Weekend+and+more

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel and John McGowan
February 21, 2021

Feature writer Quentin Corpuel shares some thoughts on the Golden Knights-Avalanche game played at Lake Tahoe on Saturday night, NBA All Star Weekend and college hoops (0:01). Then, B&W sportswriter John McGowan joins to discuss the San Diego Padres’ season outlook, Fernando Tatis Jr’s mega contract and more (23:15).