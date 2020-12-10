Episode 17: The Black and White Sports Podcast
December 10, 2020
Feature writer Quentin Corpuel sat down with Mount St. Mary’s basketball and Bowie Baysox play-by-play commentator Adam Pohl to discuss Pohl’s eventful broadcasting career. Listen above for advice to aspiring broadcasters, NCAA Tournament and Minor League Baseball memories, and more.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing and reporting
What's your favorite song?
Baba O’Riley by The Who
