Episode 13: The Black and White Sports Podcast
November 28, 2020
Feature writer Quentin Corpuel sat down with business team member Will Vander Wal to discuss 2020 NBA free agency moves, including the Pistons and Hornets’ puzzling decisions, the revamped Hawks, and the upgraded Lakers.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing and reporting
What's your favorite song?
Baba O’Riley by The Who
