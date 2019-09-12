Girls field hockey dominates Watkins Mill 6–0 in season opener

The field hockey team (1–0) beat the Watkins Mill Wolverines (0–1) 6–0 Tuesday afternoon.

The Vikes started off fast and confident, scoring two goals in the first ten minutes of the game. The team played strong defense throughout the half, taking a 2–0 lead into halftime.

The team didn’t let up in the second half, scoring four more goals to put the game out of reach. Forward Jessica Solomon scored all 6 goals for the Vikes.

The team next plays the Northwest Jaguars (1–0) Thursday at 7 pm at home.